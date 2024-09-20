Students arrested for recording women in toilet

A student at ACS College of Engineering, Kumbalagodu, was arrested on Friday after being caught recording women in the college’s restroom.

As soon as the women students found him using his mobile phone to record them, they caught him and took him to the principal’s room. A tense situation ensued as students gathered to protest the act.

Kumbalagodu police were called to the scene and arrested the student, a seventh-semester BE (Computer Science) student from Bengaluru. Police recovered the mobile phone and found a video approximately 15 minutes long. The device will be sent for forensic examination.

