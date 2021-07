The entrance exam to law courses was conducted at NLSIU, Bengaluru on July 23, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Bengaluru

23 July 2021 16:47 IST

The test was conducted for post-graduate and under-graduate courses in law

The Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) was conducted at National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru on July 23, 2021. The test was conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities for both post-graduate and under-graduate courses.

