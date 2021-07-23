Bengaluru

Students appear for CLAT in Bengaluru

The entrance exam to law courses was conducted at NLSIU, Bengaluru on July 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) was conducted at National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru on July 23, 2021. The test was conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities for both post-graduate and under-graduate courses.


