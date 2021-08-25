Students and colleges unable to open new admission portal

Colleges have time to complete admissions till the end of September

A day after the State government launched the Unified University and College Management System (UUCM), college managements and students were left perplexed as they were unable to open the portal to complete the admission for academic year 2021-22.

All admission processes will have to be done on the lines of the National Education Policy (NEP), and Karnataka became the first state to launch it on Monday.

No response

Degree college managements said they made frantic calls to their respective universities, the technical helpline for UUCM related queries, but have not got any response. Many college managements have been flooded with applications which are more than two to three times the number of seats available.

The number of applications for degree colleges increased as all II PU students were deemed as pass and the examinations were cancelled.

Although the second year pre-university (PU) results were announced on July 20, the admission process has not started more than a month later. The admissions were supposed to begin on August 4, but were postponed due to technical glitches in the portal.

The principal of a city-based government first grade college said they were unable to log in to the UUCM’s admission module.

For the time being, a government college lecturer said, details of students have been collected by colleges, which would later be uploaded by the managements.

“We have received applications one-and-a-half times the number of seats. The manual for conducting admission on this portal states that after principals verify the application, a student’s registration number is generated and is allotted seats. After that, the university needs to approve the admission,” said the principal

The colleges have time to complete admissions till September end and classes are scheduled to commence in October.

Process tweaked

The Higher Education department has now decided to tweak the admission process. P. Pradeep, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate and Technical Education said, that as this is the first year that they are implementing this admission process, college managements will be asked to conduct the admission process as conducted in the past years and they will have to enter details of students and get their admissions approved by the respective university.

Sources in the department said that they had decided to tweak the admission process as many colleges had already completed it.