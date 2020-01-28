‘Students aiming to study abroad must figure out their priorities first’

The two-day The Hindu International Education Fair (IEF) 2020 opened at Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru, on Monday with a large number of undergraduate, graduate and high school students attending.

The stalls had universities from India and abroad, higher education consultancy firms, and educational representatives from foreign countries. The highlight of the fair was the day-long seminar by speakers representing some of the countries most preferred by Indian students for higher education. A large number of parents also attended the sessions.

Nicole Gerard, Consulate General of Canada, delivering the keynote address at the International Education Fair in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Delivering the keynote address, Nicole Girard, Consul General of Canada, Canadian Consulate, Bengaluru, said: “People in Canada trace their origins to almost every part of the world, and hence Canadian values are formed by multi-ethnic culture. We value linguistic, religious, and other kinds of minorities.” Like India, Canada also has a diverse cultural ambience, she added.

If Canada is welcoming international students in large numbers, the UK remains one of the most-desired destinations by Indian students. “In the UK, you can learn from the best in the field. The cutting-edge learning broadens students’ perspectives, also building their self-confidence tremendously,” said Richard Homer, Chief Operating Officer, British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru.

Engineers in Japan

“From Buddhism, Sanskrit to music, Japan shares a lot in common with India. And there have been thousands of IT engineers from India working in Tokyo since last few decades,” observed Takayuki Kitagawa, Japanese Consul General in Bengaluru.

Benny Thomas, Director, School of Law and School of Engineering and Technology; Anil Joseph Pinto, Registrar; Vijaya Kumar, General Manager, Canara Bank; Nicole Gerard, Consulate General of Canada; and Abraham V.M., Vice Chancellor; at the International Education Fair organize by The Hindu at Christ (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

As Japan is an ageing society, automation and robotics will be given high preference in the country in the coming years according to him. “That requires us to hire professionals from the global workforce. There is a shortage of around 2 lakh IT engineers in Japan,” he informed. Apart from the IT sector, healthcare, manufacturing and transport sectors would also be looking for skilled workers, he added.

But studying in Japan would require a student to pass Japanese proficiency test and likewise, most German universities demand proficiency in German language. An alumnus of Christ university, who did her Japanese language course in Tokyo, shared her experience of learning the new language and its advantages at the seminar. She also answered questions from the audience regarding cost of living, student life and more in Tokyo.

Do thorough research

Explaining the student-application process to Canadian universities, Mathew, Head of student visas explained: “First figure out where you want to go in Canada and be clear from the beginning whether you’re going alone or with spouse/ children as cost of living would vary to a great extent. But unlike other countries, Canada provides open work permit to your spouse while you’re studying.”

He advised students to do a thorough research of the programmes, universities and go through the application process themselves without completely relying on their consultants as many a times they do not fully understand students’ preferences. Canadian visa would take up to 30 working days and requires acceptance letter from a Canadian university, proof of required test certificates, transcripts, receipt of college fee, medical report, study permit and bank balance as prescribed by the visa office.

Co-curricular activities

According to Ramya Ashok, Education USA, students must make a list of universities they want to study in, and this should be according to what fits them. “For this, know your requirements first. Is it climate or proximity to the industry that is crucial to you? Pick universities accordingly,” she advised.

“What you have done outside the classroom adds tremendous weightage to your application and therefore do not neglect the co-curricular activity section while filling up your application,” she emphasised.

Although a student cannot work in the US unlike in other countries during his/her studies, the country provides various arrangements for students to gain practical experience during and after their respective programmes.

“If CPT (Curricular Practical Training) provides students hands on experience during their degree, the OPT (Optional Practical Training) allows graduates to work as trainees after their studies,” mentioned Ramya.

If some students felt that the seminar was highly informative, others were glad to receive authentic details from various consulates directly.

Today at REVA University

On Tuesday, the event will be held at REVA University, Rukmini Knowledge Park, Kattigenahalli, Yelahanka, from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no seminars, and students can directly interact with representatives of universities and clarify their doubts.