Students adopt Indian Leopard at BBP

The Daffodils Foundation for Learning has adopted an Indian Leopard at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). The students of the school raised ₹50,000 which was handed over to Dinesha K., BBP range forest officer.

“BBP is delighted to announce the adoption of an Indian Leopard by Daffodils Foundation for Learning, Sanjaynagar. A fund of ₹50,000 was specially raised by the school students with the guidance and support from their CEO Chinnappa and Principal Dr. Sujatha Girish,” BBP said in a statement.

It added that an interactive session was organised for the students during their visit to the zoo to gain further understanding of nature and wildlife conservation as well as how they can become Ambassadors for wildlife conservation.

