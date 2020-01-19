Bengaluru

Student, who went to party, gang-raped

A 19-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped by two men who offered her a drink laced with sedatives during a party at a pub in Koramangala on Wednesday.

The victim, in her complaint, said three of her male friends invited her for a party and took her to a pub in Koramangala. The accused offered her the drink. The accused, instead of dropping her at her paying-guest accommodation, took her to their house and raped her, she said.

The victim, who was in a semi-conscious state, tried to resist, but the accused overpowered and raped her. The victim woke up the next morning and returned to her PG accommodation and narrated her ordeal to her friends before approaching the police on Thursday.

Based on her complaint, the policehave booked Nikhil and Abhinav. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

