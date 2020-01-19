Student, who went to party, gang-raped

A 19-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped by two men who offered her a drink laced with sedatives during a party at a pub in Koramangala on Wednesday.
The victim, in her complaint, said three of her male friends invited her for a party and took her to a pub in Koramangala. The accused offered her the drink. The accused, instead of dropping her at her paying-guest accommodation, took her to their house and raped her, she said.
The victim, who was in a semi-conscious state, tried to resist, but the accused overpowered and raped her. The victim woke up the next morning and returned to her PG accommodation and narrated her ordeal to her friends before approaching the police on Thursday.
Based on her complaint, the policehave booked Nikhil and Abhinav. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.