Student, who was set ablaze by relative, succumbs

July 18, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old engineering student, who was allegedly set on fire by his relative following a row over a love affair, succumbed to injuries in Victoria hospital on Tuesday (July 18).

According to the police, Shashank, a resident of R.R. Nagar pursuing engineering at a private college, was in a relationship with his relative. The father of the girl, who is the uncle of Shashank, was angry and even warned him many times before.

A few days ago, the girl visited Bengaluru, and Shashank had taken her home. The family of the girl, who came to know about this, went to the house, created a ruckus, and took away the girl.

Agitated with Shashank, the family allegedly abducted him in an SUV and took him near an isolated place where they beat him up and set him on fire after pouring petrol.

Shashank managed to put out the fire by rolling on the ground, and he called his friends for help. They reached the spot and shifted him to Victoria hospital where he was being treated for third degree burns.

Shashank gave a statement before the police about what happened and named his uncle and others responsible. The Kumbalagodu police, based on his statement, visited the scene of the crime and recorded the evidence to corroborate the statement of the victim.

The police have not made any arrests so far and are investigating to ascertain the facts.

