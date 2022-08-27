Student, techie get cheated by escort service, file complaint

A 22-year-old student and a 24-year-old techie working in a reputed IT firm filed a complaint with the cybercrime police that they have been cheated by an escort service in separate incidents.

Based on the complaints, the south division cybercrime police and north division cybercrime police booked cases on Monday and Thursday.

The student searched for the escort service details on social media and contacted the number. The accused, after a formal chat and agreeing to the terms and conditions, asked him to book a room in a hotel and pay ₹42,000. The victim paid the money online and waited for the services, but in vain.

After futile attempts to contact the service, the victim realised he has been cheated and approached the police . The police are now trying to track down the accused, who is in another State, through the transaction route.

In another incident, a 24-year-old techie downloaded an app and paid ₹33,300 to avail of an escort service and was cheated. The victim was assured that someone will get in touch with him as soon as he paid. But the service has been incommunicado since then. The app later turned out to be fake and was being used to cheat people.