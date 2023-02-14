February 14, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - Bengaluru

Seven teams comprising university students and early-stage start-up entrepreneurs have emerged winners in the second edition of the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme 2022-23.

The winners are

SpaceFields and HEM Dimension, both from the Society for Innovation and Development (SID) at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru;

Scavengex and CeraTattva InnoTech both from IIT Madras Incubation Cell;

Modulo EV from the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) – IIT Delhi;

SAP AEROSPACE from FIIT – IIT Delhi;

Galanto Innovations from Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IIEC) – IIT Gandhinagar.

Winning teams received ₹10 lakh each as cash prize, and their ideas ranged from solutions for community development, defence and space industry, to sustainability. Winning teams and ideas were chosen from over 800 ideas submitted by over 1,600 students and start-up entrepreneurs from across India.

Winners would be further supported by Boeing and the respective incubator partner for over six months, to help develop their ideas into market-ready and viable business solutions.

Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India said, BUILD is a platform that provides young Indian minds and start-up enthusiasts a chance to hone their skills and mature their ideas for implementation. “We are committed to fostering innovation and nurturing talent through collaborations and partnerships to strengthen the student and start-up ecosystem in India for India, and the world.”

To launch BUILD in India a year ago, Boeing partnered with seven incubators — Society for Innovation and Development – IISc. Bengaluru, Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship – IIT Mumbai, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer – IIT Delhi, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center – IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras Incubation Cell, T-Hub Hyderabad, and Technology Business Incubator – KIIT Bhubaneshwar.

The applicants were invited to submit ideas in the fields of mobility, space, connectivity, Industry 4.0 technology, enterprise digital solutions, sustainability, and data analytics/AI.