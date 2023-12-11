Student-teacher duo from Bengaluru secure AIR 2 and 3 in CLAT 2024 

December 11, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

In an interesting instance of a student surpassing a teacher, Bengaluru-based Pradyot Shah secured All India Ranking (AIR) 2 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 while the director of his coaching centre Rahul Reddy secured AIR 3. The results were declared on December 10.

Pradyot Shah is a student of class 12 in Aditi Mallya International School in Bengaluru.

Rahul Reddy, the 50-year-old educator, explained that appearing for the exam is his way of assessing the strategies and tactics that are taught to students in his coaching centre.

“While we teach skills to students to solve examinations, a major part of it is exam strategy and time optimisation. As teachers, we like to keep in touch with variations in the exam, and see if the strategies and tactics that we teach actually work. It also helps improve our teaching skills,” Mr. Reddy said.

While Mr Reddy has taken the exam twice before, he got his best score this year. When asked about Pradyot Shah, he said, “We both actually had the same scores, but he had a better score in legal, which acted as a tie-breaker and pushed him up a spot.”

CLAT 2024 was organised on December 3 in 139 centres across India. The results were released by the Consortium of National Law Universities. They revealed that a male candidate from Rajasthan secured AIR 1 with a 100 percentile while six candidates (five male and one female) secured 99.99 percentile in the CLAT UG category. Two of those candidates are from Karnataka. Two other candidates from Karnataka secured 99.94 and 99.91 percentile, respectively. No candidates from Karnataka figures in the CLAT PG toppers list.

The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2024 was 96.45%. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2024, 57% were females, 43% were males, and six candidates were transgender.

