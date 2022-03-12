Bengaluru

Student stabbed to death by bikers performing wheelies in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old student was stabbed to death after he objected to a group of bikers who were performing stunts and wheelies in front of his house in K.P. Agrahara on Friday night .

The victim, Thomas K., was studying for his animation course and objected to the group of bikers who were creating a nuisance outside his house. “He shouted at the youths and warned them that he would lodge a complaint with the police. Heated arguments ensued between them, following which the accused stabbed him repeatedly and sped away,” said a police officer. 

Residents rushed the profusely bleeding Thomas to a hospital in the area where he succumbed later in the night. The K.P. Agrahara police have registered a case of murder and investigations are on to identify the accused.


