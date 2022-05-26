Student killed, two others injured as school bus hits bike

A 16-year-old student was killed and her sister and friend injured when a speeding school bus knocked down their motorcycle on Kittur Rani Chennamma flyover in Banashankari on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Keerthana, while her younger sister Harshitha, 15, and friend Darshan, 21, who was riding the bike, were injured and admitted to a private hospital. The girls’ father Nagaraju is an autorickshaw driver.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.20 a.m. when Keerthana and Harshitha, who had gone to their relative’s house in Herohalli, returned and got down at Deve Gowda petrol pump. Keerthana called Darshan, and he came on the bike and picked them up. They were heading towards Nagarabhavi to a college to enquire about admission.

A bus of Delhi Public School knocked down the bike on the flyover. Due to the impact, the trio slipped from the bike, and Keerthana came under the wheels of the bus. Passers-by rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital before informing the police.

The driver abandoned the bus and escaped soon after the accident. The Banashankari police have seized the bus and are looking for the driver. He has been charged under causing death due to rash and negligent driving.