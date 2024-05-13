Student killed in an accident

A 20-year-old nursing student who was on a weekend trip with his friends was killed after he lost control of his scooter on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Alby Joseph, was pursuing a BSc in Nursing at Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Hesaraghatta Road. He was heading to Devarayanadurga with his two friends, who were following him on another bike.

The incident occurred at around 5.45 a.m. when Joseph was riding his scooter at a high speed and failed to notice a road hump and crashed after losing control. Due to the impact, he fell on the road and died on the spot due to internal injuries. According to the police, he was wearing a helmet and no traces of alcohol were found in the post-mortem report. A native of Kerala, Joseph was staying at a hostel while his father working in Dubai.

The road hump was laid on the highway close to a service road to break the speed of vehicles joining the highway. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and section 304A (causing death due to rash and negligence).

