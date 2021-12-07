Student killed in accident

07 December 2021 03:06 IST

A student riding a bike was killed and the pillion rider injured allegedly after a speeding BMTC crashed into them in Rajajinagar on Monday. The Malleswaram traffic police detained the driver and a case of negligent driving has been filed against him.

The deceased, Vishwanath, 21, was a resident of Basaveshwaranagar. He was studying B.Com in a government college. A police officer said that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. when Vishwanath, along with his friend Jagan, were going to Vidhana Soudha to submit a memorandum on behalf of a Kannada organisation demanding priority to Kannadigas in government jobs.

He was passing Lulu Mall when the BMTC bus crashed into his bike and Vishwanath, who was riding the bike, came under the rear wheel and was run over. He died on the spot, and Jagan, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries, the police said.

