Student killed in accident

A II PU student was killed in an accident when a tipper lorry hit his bike on NICE Road on Saturday morning. The deceased, Bharat, 18, lived in Kanakapura Road and was riding to his college near Electronics City, when he got hit by the lorry on Gottigere bridge.

The lorry driver, who was headed towards Kanakapura Road, got onto the bridge by mistake. As he was reversing the vehicle, he rammed into Bharat’s bike.

The student sustained severe head injuries and was killed on the spot. The Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police have arrested the lorry driver. A few commuters staged a protest and blocked the road for a few minutes, but soon dispersed after the police arrested the driver.