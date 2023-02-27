ADVERTISEMENT

Student killed, five others injured as auto topples in Bengaluru

February 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old ITI student was killed and five other people injured, when their autorickshaw toppled on Solur road on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Yashwanth, a resident of Baragenahalli in Nelamangala.

He was travelling in an overcrowded autorickshaw and the driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner before losing control, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As a result, the vehicle toppled and passers-by rushed the injured to hospital, where Mr. Yashwanth died. The other five people, including the driver, escaped with minor injuries.

The Kudur police have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the cause of accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US