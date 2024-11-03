Student killed after he objected to photos of female classmates being taken

A 21-year-old student who was assaulted by a group of youths after he objected to clicking pictures of his female classmates while they were swimming in a pool at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Ramanagara on October 26 succumbed to injuries three days later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police, based on a complaint, arrested Chandru, Nagesh, and Murali from Honnapura and charged them with murder. According to the police, the deceased Punith, a student of a private college in Bengaluru, had come to Chikkenahalli farmhouse with seven of his classmates, comprising boys and girls, on vacation.

A few of the girls went swimming in the pool, and the accused, who arrived at the farmhouse, began to click pictures of the girls and record videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punith noticed this and objected to their behaviour.

Heated arguments ensued, following which the trio allegedly overpowered and attacked Punith with a wooden log. Punith sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed there days later.

Based on the complaint, the Ramanagara police registered a case of murder, tracked down the accused, and arrested them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.