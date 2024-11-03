GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student killed after he objected to photos of female classmates being taken

Published - November 03, 2024 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old student who was assaulted by a group of youths after he objected to clicking pictures of his female classmates while they were swimming in a pool at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Ramanagara on October 26 succumbed to injuries three days later.

The police, based on a complaint, arrested Chandru, Nagesh, and Murali from Honnapura and charged them with murder. According to the police, the deceased Punith, a student of a private college in Bengaluru, had come to Chikkenahalli farmhouse with seven of his classmates, comprising boys and girls, on vacation.

A few of the girls went swimming in the pool, and the accused, who arrived at the farmhouse, began to click pictures of the girls and record videos.

Punith noticed this and objected to their behaviour.

Heated arguments ensued, following which the trio allegedly overpowered and attacked Punith with a wooden log. Punith sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed there days later.

Based on the complaint, the Ramanagara police registered a case of murder, tracked down the accused, and arrested them.

Published - November 03, 2024 10:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.