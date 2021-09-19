Student harassed by hacker for months

Bengaluru

19 September 2021 03:39 IST

A student’s Microsoft Teams account was allegedly hacked and used to make calls and send messages to her teachers and classmates. Unable to bear the harassment, her family blocked the account, following which the hacker(s) created a WhatsApp group under the name ‘hacker is back’ and added the victim’s mobile number to it.

“She was subjected to constant harassment for over two months and was not able to attend online classes on account of the toll it took on her,” said a police officer.

Based on the complaint filed by her father, the South East cybercrime police have registered a case against an unknown person(s). In his statement, the girl’s father stated that the harassment started from July 23.

The police suspect that the perpetrator is someone known to the victim.