HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student from Chhattisgarh tops Rural IT Quiz contest

November 30, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Udit Pratap Singh of BSP Senior Secondary School, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, won the Rural IT Quiz organised by the Government of Karnataka in association with Tata Consultancy Services at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 on Thursday.

IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the idea of the rural IT quiz was to inspire young people from rural backgrounds to learn more by nurturing their curiosity. Along with making them aim for good grades in school, it’s important to keep their spirit of inquiry and curiosity alive.

Vignesh Nauso Shetye of Dr. K.B. Hedgewar Vidyamandir, from Bicholim, Goa, was the runner-up. The national winner and runner-up will receive ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 respectively, while all the remaining finalists will receive a TCS education scholarship of ₹10,000.

Over 5.5 lakh students from classes VIII to XII from over 350 districts across the country took part in the preliminary rounds of the quiz this year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.