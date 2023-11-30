Student from Chhattisgarh tops Rural IT Quiz contest

November 30, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Udit Pratap Singh of BSP Senior Secondary School, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, won the Rural IT Quiz organised by the Government of Karnataka in association with Tata Consultancy Services at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 on Thursday.

IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the idea of the rural IT quiz was to inspire young people from rural backgrounds to learn more by nurturing their curiosity. Along with making them aim for good grades in school, it’s important to keep their spirit of inquiry and curiosity alive.

Vignesh Nauso Shetye of Dr. K.B. Hedgewar Vidyamandir, from Bicholim, Goa, was the runner-up. The national winner and runner-up will receive ₹1 lakh and ₹50,000 respectively, while all the remaining finalists will receive a TCS education scholarship of ₹10,000.

Over 5.5 lakh students from classes VIII to XII from over 350 districts across the country took part in the preliminary rounds of the quiz this year.