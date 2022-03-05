Student found dead

A 19-year-old B.Com student was found dead near her paying guest accommodation at J.B. Nagar on Friday. The police suspect that she fell from the terrace of the five-storey building and it is a case of suicide.

The girl, who hailed from Mulbagal in Kolar district, was enrolled in a private college in Koramangala. “She was caught copying in an examination and subsequently debarred. She messaged her sister apologising for the incident, and said that she was going to end her life,” said the police officer.

Her family tried to contact her, but when they found that the phone had been switched off, they rushed to Bengaluru. Before they could reach the PG accommodation, they received a call from the police informing the death. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)