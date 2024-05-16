ADVERTISEMENT

Student found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru

Published - May 16, 2024 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old college student was found dead at her house in Subramanyapura police station limits on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Prabhudha, a final-year Commerce student at a private college. She was found dead in the bathroom with a deep cut on her neck and her hand slashed. The death was owing to excessive bleeding from the injuries, the police said.

The victim was living with her brother and mother. She returned home from college in the afternoon and was alone at home at the time of the incident, according to the police.

Soumya K.R., mother of the victim and a social activist, accused foul play and alleged that it was a murder. “She had gone to college and returned home in the afternoon. Her phone was missing, and someone involved in the incident could have taken it,” she alleged.

The incident came to light when family members returned home to find her in a pool of blood.

The police are now waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death and have registered a case of suspicious death. They are verifying the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to see if there was any suspicious activities.

