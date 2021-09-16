Student found dead in his room at IISc.

In less than a week, two cases of suspected suicides have been reported at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. On Tuesday night, a student enrolled in B.Sc. (Research) programme was reportedly found dead in his room.

The incident came to light when his parents called other students to check on their son as he was not answering calls. “The student hailed from Rajasthan. We found two suicide notes at the spot, which he had written to his friends and to his parents,” said a police officer. On September 13, a Ph.D student in the Organic Chemistry department had allegedly killed himself. The Sadashiva Nagar police have taken up a case of unnatural death. IISc. authorities did not respond to The Hindu’s request for a comment.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)