Student found dead in college

Hundreds of students of an engineering college in Parappana Agrahara staged a snap protest after a 22-year-old student allegedly ended his life by jumping from the seventh floor of the college building. The deceased, Sri Harsha, is from Andhra Pradesh. He was in the final year and was a resident of the college hostel. Police said that the incident took place around 11 a.m.

Police said that last week, there was no water in the hostel for more than 15 hours. Harsha, along with other students, had brought this to the notice of the management.

Taking exception, the management had barred him from entering the college. He had been told to come to the college on Monday, along with his parents, to discuss the issue.

According to the police, his father had come to the college on Monday, but was not allowed inside. Around the same time, Harsha jumped to his death.

The management informed his father that he had slipped from the first floor.

However, other students staged a protest blaming the management for his death.

The Parappana Agarahara police have taken up a case of unnatural death and have summoned the management for questioning.

Rakesh S.G., Associate Dean of Amrita School of Engineering, said that the student was not suspended, but was not allowed to attend classes from October 14, which is when the college reopened after a break.

“He was asked to appear before a committee on Monday but there was no punishment or suspension. We learnt that as soon as he came out, he went to the seventh floor and jumped from there,” he said.

Prof. Rakesh said that there was a protest on the campus by students in September as there was no water supply in the hostel. He said the area is plagued by scarcity of water, and the college is getting private water tankers as even the borewells are dry.

The students, he said, were not convinced by this explanation. They allegedly became violent and broke the glass panes of 16 buses. They allegedly got petrol and attempted to burn a few things.

“Ours is an educational institution. We cannot let students take the law into their hands. It is our duty to make sure that students are better citizens,” he said.

Following this incident, the college was closed for two weeks. Prof. Rakesh said that, in the meantime, the management scrutinised CCTV footage and tried to identify the people involved in vandalism and constituted an inquiry committee.

The management termed Harsha’s death ‘very unfortunate’ and said that they were deeply saddened.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)