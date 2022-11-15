Student found dead after being scolded for exam malpractice

November 15, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Bengaluru

A Class X student of a private school was found dead in the city on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Amruta, a resident of Pillareddy Layout, Banaswadi.

She was reportedly caught by a teacher at her school for an examination malpractice during a class test on Saturday.

The teacher scolded her in front of the other students and the girl felt humiliated, said the police.

A note was found in which she reportedly said she was not able to forget the incident in school and was not able to live with the guilt, police sources said.

The Ramamurthynagar police have registered a case and have taken up a probe.

This is the second such incident this week. On November 8, a Class X student, who was caught copying during a class test at a private school in Nagawara and made to stand out of the class, escaped from the school premises, went to an apartment near his home, and fell to his death from the 14th floor. The boy’s parents had alleged negligence on part of the school.

Two similar incidents in a week’s time has raised concerns. “Teachers should balance teaching and discipline in classrooms. They should discipline children with love and need not scold loudly in front of other students, as it may hurt sensitive students. In the post-pandemic period, teachers are also counselling students, but it is unfortunate that some students behave negatively,” said Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, Vishal R.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)