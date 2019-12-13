Student ends life; parents stage protest outside school

The body of a 13-year-old student was found in a dry well near his house in Halasuru. The police believe that the boy ended his life. “On Thursday around 6 a.m., he left his house stating that he was going out to play,” said the police.
The incident came to light around 7 a.m. when a neighbour discovered the body. He was rushed to a near-by hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. “On Monday, he got into a row with a classmate in school and reportedly stabbed him with a compass,” the police added. The school management told him to bring his parents on Thursday. The boy’s parents and relatives staged a protest in front of the school. As tension gripped the area, the school cancelled classes.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)
