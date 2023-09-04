HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Student electrocuted at PG accommodation

September 04, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old college student was killed after being electrocuted in a paying guest accommodation at Chikkabellandur in Varthur on Thursday.

The victim, Mohammed Jasim from Thrissur in Kerala, was a student of a private college staying with his friends in Bangalore Days Home Stay, a PG accommodation.

On Thursday evening when it was raining heavily, Jasim and his friends had gone to a nearby shop and returned drenched. Jasim was drying his clothes on the wire outside his room, which accidentally came into contact with a live wire.

Jasim was electrocuted and fell to the ground. His roommates rushed him to a nearby hospital and he was shifted to another hospital where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Sageer M.M., a businessman and uncle of the deceased, alleged negligence not only on the part of the paying guest accommodation, but also by the private hospital which, he alleged, delayed treatment.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.