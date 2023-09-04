Student electrocuted at PG accommodation

September 04, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - Bengaluru

A 19-year-old college student was killed after being electrocuted in a paying guest accommodation at Chikkabellandur in Varthur on Thursday.

The victim, Mohammed Jasim from Thrissur in Kerala, was a student of a private college staying with his friends in Bangalore Days Home Stay, a PG accommodation.

On Thursday evening when it was raining heavily, Jasim and his friends had gone to a nearby shop and returned drenched. Jasim was drying his clothes on the wire outside his room, which accidentally came into contact with a live wire.

Jasim was electrocuted and fell to the ground. His roommates rushed him to a nearby hospital and he was shifted to another hospital where the doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Sageer M.M., a businessman and uncle of the deceased, alleged negligence not only on the part of the paying guest accommodation, but also by the private hospital which, he alleged, delayed treatment.