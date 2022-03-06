Student drowns at Chunchi Falls

A 22-year-old student drowned at the Chunchi Falls on the outskirts of the city when he along with his four friends went for a swim on Sunday. According to the police, the deceased, Ambar Gangola, along with his friends went to Nandi Hills on Saturday and from there visited Chunchi Falls the next morning.

“They arrived early in the morning on Sunday. Around 7 am, Ambar jumped into the river to swim. However, after a couple of lapse, he started tiring. When he began struggling, his friends realised what was happening and ran back to get help from villagers nearby,” said a police officer.

However, by the time they returned to the spot, there was no sign of Ambar. The Sathanur police arrived soon after along with fire and emergency service personnel. “Divers, who were roped in to carry out a search operation, recovered the body,” the police officer said. He added that Ambar was doing his B.A. at a private university in Electronic City.