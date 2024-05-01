GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Student arrested for trying to open emergency door of Kolkata-Bengaluru Indigo flight

The cabin crew noticed Karan trying to open the emergency exit door and stopped him before lodging a complaint against him terming him an unruly passenger

May 01, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of an Indigo flight

A file photo of an Indigo flight | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Bengaluru international airport police arrested a 22-year-old engineering student on May 1 on the charge of trying to open the emergency exit door of the domestic flight he was travelling in.

The accused, Karthik Karan, is a native of Kolkata. He is in the first year of an MCA course. He is a first-time air traveller and had come to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight to meet his friend during his vacation.

The cabin crew noticed Karan trying to open the emergency exit door and stopped him before lodging a complaint against him terming him an unruly passenger. He was handed over to security personnel after the flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Other passengers travelling with him panicked for some time before the cabin crew took all the precautionary measures to ensure safety of the aircraft.

Based on a complaint by Mohammed Umar, assistant manager of Indigo, the police arrested Karan charging him under Section 336 (rash or negligence as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was questioned by the police, who recorded his statement before he was released on station bail.

Karan, in his statement, claimed that he did not try to open the door. He held on to the handle of the emergency exit door to get up and to get out of the aircraft, according to the police.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / Kolkata / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.