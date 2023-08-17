Student arrested for cheating e-commerce company

August 17, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Yeshwanthpur police arrested a student from a reputed college who was allegedly colluding with a former employee and cheating an e-commerce company.

Shivaprakash Devaraju, DCP, north division, said that the cheating came to light when the manager of the company noticed that many products, which were being purchased from the same address, were not returned even after cancellation of the order.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the address and arrested the accused and recovered expensive electronic gadgets, including 17 mobile phones, 2 Macbooks, a desktop, gaming laptop, Apple ear pods and air conditioner worth ₹20.3 lakh. The police have also seized the bank account containing ₹30 lakh.

The accused told the police that he was involved in the cheating in collusion with a former employee of the company and was doing it on commission basis. He told the police that he contacted the prime accused after noticing an advertisement on Telegram app which offered to buy expensive products from Amazon and also get refund.

The prime accused, according to the police, is a former employee who had the access code of the website and manipulated the data of product return. Even though the request of returning the product was raised and the money for the product returned, the product would not be returned.

The accused was asked to share the profit by transferring the money in crypto currency accounts. The police also found that the prime accused had approached the account holders of crypto currency and cliched a deal that money will be transferred to their accounts and he will withdraw the amount after paying commission to them. The police have written to the crypto exchange company asking to freeze the account. The police are on the manhunt for the prime accused who is on the run.