Student arrested for assault

January 25, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Cottonpete police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old high school student who, along with his friend, assaulted and robbed a boy from another school on Thursday.

One of the accused recorded the incident on his mobile phone and circulated it among others, which finally reached the school principal of the victim.

Based on a complaint filed by school principal T. Vishwanath, the Cottonpet police swung into action and arrested the accused, while his accomplice, who is a juvenile aged 16 and a school dropout, has also been booked.

Probe revealed that the accused and the victim are from the same area studying in different schools. The victim had a fight with the class 6 student belonging to the accused’s school and assaulted him and snatched ₹100 over a trivial row.

The boy complained to the accused, who is his senior in the school. The accused went around in search of the victim and found him sitting near a tea shop in one of the bylanes of Cottonpet. The accused assaulted the victim and searched the pocket of the victim for money and also recovered a knife, which the victim was reportedly carrying in his pocket, said the police.