ADVERTISEMENT

Student arrested for assault

January 25, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cottonpete police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old high school student who, along with his friend, assaulted and robbed a boy from another school on Thursday.

One of the accused recorded the incident on his mobile phone and circulated it among others, which finally reached the school principal of the victim.

Based on a complaint filed by school principal T. Vishwanath, the Cottonpet police swung into action and arrested the accused, while his accomplice, who is a juvenile aged 16 and a school dropout, has also been booked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Probe revealed that the accused and the victim are from the same area studying in different schools. The victim had a fight with the class 6 student belonging to the accused’s school and assaulted him and snatched ₹100 over a trivial row.

The boy complained to the accused, who is his senior in the school. The accused went around in search of the victim and found him sitting near a tea shop in one of the bylanes of Cottonpet. The accused assaulted the victim and searched the pocket of the victim for money and also recovered a knife, which the victim was reportedly carrying in his pocket, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US