The signal-free corridor project between Kundanahalli junction and Trinity Circle, that was kick-started in 2012, may never be completed. Traffic on the stretch has worsened inconveniencing commuters.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has built two underpasses at Kundalahalli junction and at HAL on Suranjandas Road but is yet to construct an underpass on Wind Tunnel Road. However, traffic police say that with the corridor cannot be made signal-free with just one more underpass. If the stretch has to be really made signal-free, the civic body needs to build at least six more underpasses, which is not part of the plan. This essentially means that the stretch may never become signal-free.

Nine signals

Rakesh Sinha, an IT employee, spends more than one-and-a-half hours on this stretch in the morning and evening. He lives at Vasanth Nagar and travels through Trinity Circle, crossing 9 signals, to reach his office near Kundanahalli junction. “With most companies mandating work from office, the situation has gone from bad to worse,” said Mr. Sinha.

Mr. Sinha further observed that the underpasses at Kundanahalli junction and at HAL along Suranjandas Road has helped ease traffic in these areas. But the major choking point is between Murugeshpalya signal and Manipal Hospital signal.

When The Hindu travelled from Kundanahalli Gate to Trinity Circle during the peak traffic hours in the evening, the time to commute 12 km was 60 minutes. Had it been signal-free, the estimated time travel would be 30 minutes, according to a senior BBMP official.

Choking points

The major choking points along this high-density corridor are Marathahalli flyover, Marathahalli underpass, Yamlur junction, Murugeshpalya signal and Manipal hospital signal. The traffic movement along HAL underpass and Kundanahalli underpass is usually smooth.

Mohammad Afzal, an auto driver, said most of the drivers refuse to accept bookings on this stretch during peak hours. Besides increased fuel (LPG) consumption, the drivers also have to undergo stress due to the density of the traffic. “We have been awaiting completion of the signal-free corridor but now it looks like the problem is never ending,” he said.

B. S. Prahlad, BBMP Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure), said the civic body has built two underpasses, one on Suranjandas Road and another at Kundalahalli junction, as part of the proposal to make it a signal-free corridor. While Kundalahalli underpass was thrown open to commuters in 2022, HAL underpass was inaugurated in 2023. The BBMP has to build another underpass at Wind Tunnel Road. After this, the stretch can be made signal-free, Mr. Prahlad said.

‘Not consulted’

However, a senior traffic police officer said at least five to six underpasses are necessary at junctions where traffic gets choked. Now, Kundalahalli and HAL have become signal-free. Constructing an underpass at Wind Tunnel Road will solve the problem of that particular stretch, but not the entire corridor. The BBMP has not consulted the traffic department while planning the project, and the corridor will not become signal free, he said.

A source in the BBMP said the process of building an underpass at Wind Tunnel Road has not commenced. The project completion is likely to be delayed further.

(This is the fourth in a series on long-pending infrastructure projects in Bengaluru)