Bengaluru is no stranger to stalled infrastructure projects and the infamous traffic snarls that result from it.

In this series, The Hindu’s reporters visit choke points in the city where flyovers, underpasses, and signal-free corridors were once proposed with the idea of decongesting the roads of vehicular traffic.

However, hit by inordinate delays due to various issues, these projects have only done more harm than good by increasing bottlenecks and inconveniencing commuters.