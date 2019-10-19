‘Structures of apartment complex built on lead-off drain’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found that some structures of a residential apartment complex have been built on a lead-off drain. At a recent hearing, the NGT’s Principal Bench, New Delhi, ordered that the deficiencies be remedied and directed the statutory authorities to take appropriate action in accordance with law.

The case refers to Parasmani Regency-11, comprising about 200 flats, in Jayangar 2nd Block. The NGT, in its earlier order, had sought a factual and action taken report from a joint committee comprising the Secretary, Urban Development, Karnataka; Member Secretary, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB); and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) following allegations of encroachment of the rajakaluve on the north side of Vijaya College and west side leading to Lalbagh.

The KSPCB, in its report based on an inspection by the committee, said the structure was built on a ‘lead-off drain’.

“The report further shows that there were violations with reference to constructions in the setback area. A preliminary notice was issued to stop construction as the modified plan has not yet been released. There are unauthorised constructions without approval for which action has been initiated by the BBMP,” the NGT order said, directing authorities to take remedial measures.

A KSPCB official, who was part of the inspection team, said a yoga centre and a temple had come up on the lead-off drain. “These had been built abutting the canal. This is a violation of building norms,” the official said.

However, officials said, the flats do not have any violations.

“The apartment complex is ready and some people have already moved in. There are no violations in the construction of the flats. Only the extra structures have violated norms,” said a member of the inspection committee.

The builder could not be reached for comments.