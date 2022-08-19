Strong innovation ecosystem should be part of India’s core strategy: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 19, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To emerge a global technology innovation hub, India needs to create a strong innovation ecosystem as part of its core strategy, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys and chairman, Axilor Ventures.

“India undoubtedly needs to create a strong innovation ecosystem as part of its core strategy. An in-depth focus on innovation will lead to boosting the existing sectors and frontier sectors that will drive the next economic growth,” he was speaking at a prelude to CII Innoverge 2022, an annual engineering and innovation summit scheduled to be held between August 25 and 27 here in the city.

Kamal Bali, deputy chairman, CII SR, and president & MD Volvo Group, India, said, “CII has been advocating the importance of higher investment and more focus on innovation”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Innovation was key for various spectrums to emerge by adopting high-end technology to maximise business outcomes, said Ramesh Ramadurai, former chairman, CII Karnataka and MD, 3M India.

“The India Innovation summit will showcase an excellent overview of advances in various sectors such as healthcare, mobility, transportation, manufacturing, and several more,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Arjun M. Ranga, chairman, CII Karnataka, and director, NR Group, and MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said the industry was performing at an all-time high globally and the sunrise industries in India were driving tremendous momentum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app