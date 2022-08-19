Strong innovation ecosystem should be part of India’s core strategy: Kris Gopalakrishnan

To emerge a global technology innovation hub, India needs to create a strong innovation ecosystem as part of its core strategy, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys and chairman, Axilor Ventures.

“India undoubtedly needs to create a strong innovation ecosystem as part of its core strategy. An in-depth focus on innovation will lead to boosting the existing sectors and frontier sectors that will drive the next economic growth,” he was speaking at a prelude to CII Innoverge 2022, an annual engineering and innovation summit scheduled to be held between August 25 and 27 here in the city.

Kamal Bali, deputy chairman, CII SR, and president & MD Volvo Group, India, said, “CII has been advocating the importance of higher investment and more focus on innovation”.

Innovation was key for various spectrums to emerge by adopting high-end technology to maximise business outcomes, said Ramesh Ramadurai, former chairman, CII Karnataka and MD, 3M India.

“The India Innovation summit will showcase an excellent overview of advances in various sectors such as healthcare, mobility, transportation, manufacturing, and several more,” he added.

Arjun M. Ranga, chairman, CII Karnataka, and director, NR Group, and MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said the industry was performing at an all-time high globally and the sunrise industries in India were driving tremendous momentum.