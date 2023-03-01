Strike hits healthcare services in Bengaluru, Karnataka

March 01, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - bengaluru

Healthcare services were partially hit in the first half of March 1 following the strike by government employees in Karnataka. The Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) had extended support to the strike.

While doctors attended to all emergencies, they wore black badges. Some out-patient departments in general hospitals were hit as staff did not attend to their duties. However, services at speciality hospitals, such as Vani Vilas Maternity hospital and Institute of Nephro Urology, were not affected.

Following withdrawal of the strike, all healthcare services in government hospitals became fully functional in the afternoon.

“Not aware of the strike, I had brought my mother to Bowring hospital at Shivajinagar for her follow-up visit. But, we were told doctors are not working today. But an hour after I returned to my house in Thanisandra, I heard that services had resumed. Will take her again tomorrow,” said Syed Rehan Pasha.

Shantamma, who had a surgery scheduled on March 3 in Chikkaballapur district hospital, was asked to come to the hospital for pre-surgery tests. “Only after coming here did the staff tell me they are on strike. They told me to come back tomorrow,” she said.

Manoj Kumar, Dean and director of Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Hospital at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, claimed services had not been hampered. “We have resumed full-fledged operations. Our OPD is from 9-4 p.m. We are attending to patients,” he said.

Ramesh Krishna, Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital, also claimed services had not stopped. “Our doctors attended to patients wearing black badges,” he said.