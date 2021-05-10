Stricter lockdown from Monday

Bengaluru

10 May 2021 00:10 IST

Police cane motorists caught driving without valid reasons

In the wake of a vicious second wave of COVID-19, the State enters a stricter two-week lockdown from Monday, which will be in force till May 24. However, the Bengaluru city police began implementing the rules on Sunday itself, and seized as many as 2,227 vehicles, including 1984 two-wheelers. The police also booked 23 cases against shops and commercial establishments for violating the lockdown norms.

The entire city police force was deployed on the roads to ensure that people remained indoors. Many motorists who were caught driving without valid reasons were caned. “This was a milder version of the lockdown; from Monday there will be zero tolerance for violators,” said a police officer.

The State is set to roll out vaccination for people in the 18 to 44 age group at select sites. To avoid confusion, the Health Department said that vaccination for this age group would be done for online registered beneficiaries only. The police will allow only those who have received a confirmation SMS to travel.

Advertising

Advertising

However, people who were travelling to get vaccinated said they were stopped and questioned multiple times. A senior citizen who wanted to get his second shot before the lockdown said he found a vaccination site in a different locality from his area of residence. “I had no option but to drive there and the police kept insisting that I should get my shot in my ward. But the PHCs there had no stock. What am I supposed to do?” he said.

He added that he was pulled up three times. “I have co-morbidities, and each time I rolled down my window to explain to the police, I kept wondering if I was increasing my risk of contracting the virus. I understand that the police are doing their job, but there has to be a better way.”

A scooterist and a pillion rider were caned by the police after they stopped them near Fraser Town. The police later realised that the pillion rider was suffering from COVID-19 and was heading to a private diagnostic centre for tests.

The window for essential services has been reduced to four hours from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., while milk booths, HOPCOMS and sale of vegetables on pushcarts will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The police have warned that even during this window, people have to buy essentials only in neighbourhood shops and not move out of the area on vehicles.