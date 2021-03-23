‘Strict restrictions imposed to contain second wave’

Healthcare worker collects swab sample. File

Bengaluru

23 March 2021 08:02 IST

No need for lockdown now: Sudhakar

The Union Home Ministry’s support is required for a stricter screening at borders and the Chief Minister has already conducted meeting in this regard, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said strict restrictions are being imposed to contain the second wave of COVID-19, but the situation as of now does not warrant a semi or a full lockdown, he said. “Increasing penalty for not wearing mask is also being discussed,” he added.

‘Follow rules’

“In weddings and other functions, people should wear mask, follow social distancing, and ensure the restriction on number of people is not violated. If the cases increase a decision will be taken regarding educational institutions after discussing with the Chief Minister,” Dr. Sudhakar added.

