Strict lockdown on Sunday: Police chief

The lockdown on Sunday (May 24) will be strictly enforced, said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao
The State government's recent order relaxing lockdown norms had said the relaxation does not apply for Sundays when strict lockdown will be in place.
“Prohibitory orders will be imposed from Saturday 7 p.m. to Monday 7 a.m., during which time the lockdown will be strict and complete in the city,” Mr. Rao said.
The police will barricade roads. Only essential services will be allowed during this time. “Those travelling for any non-essential work will be booked and their vehicles seized,” he said. There will be no public transport on Sunday.
However, as per a clarification issued by the State government, pre-fixed marriages will be allowed with a limit of 50 guests.
