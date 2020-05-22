Bengaluru

Strict lockdown on Sunday: Police chief

The lockdown on Sunday (May 24) will be strictly enforced, said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao

The State government's recent order relaxing lockdown norms had said the relaxation does not apply for Sundays when strict lockdown will be in place.

“Prohibitory orders will be imposed from Saturday 7 p.m. to Monday 7 a.m., during which time the lockdown will be strict and complete in the city,” Mr. Rao said.

The police will barricade roads. Only essential services will be allowed during this time. “Those travelling for any non-essential work will be booked and their vehicles seized,” he said. There will be no public transport on Sunday.

However, as per a clarification issued by the State government, pre-fixed marriages will be allowed with a limit of 50 guests.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 10:26:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/strict-lockdown-on-sunday-police-chief/article31652720.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY