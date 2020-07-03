Strict enforcement of curfew on Sunday

03 July 2020 22:02 IST

Exceptions will be made only for essential services and emergencies

The Sunday curfew, announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa recently, will be strictly enforced from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday. It will not be any different from the restrictions imposed during previous curfews and lockdowns, said B.H. Anil Kumar, Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). “The restrictions that were in place then will be imposed now also,” he told The Hindu.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao reiterated that enforcement will be strict. “Barring an emergency, vehicles on the road will be confiscated.” he said.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus services will not be open to the general public, but a fleet of 100 buses will be operational for those in essential services. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stated that while service will be normal on Saturday, there will be no bus service on Sunday. Services will resume on Monday morning.

Pharmacies and drug stores will remain open, as will hotels and eateries, which will offer only take-away services.

No lockdown in State

The Chief Minister’s office on Friday clarified that no discussions were held on imposing a lockdown in the State. The clarification came amid speculation over the government’s recent announcement of implementing stricter curbs after completion of the SSLC exams.

“No meetings have been held on the lockdown,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

“By imposing lockdown, the State is going to only postpone the spread of the virus,” Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said.