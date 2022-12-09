Strict ban on heavy vehicles during peak hours in Whitefield

December 09, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Police told to reconvert the road around Hoodi junction back into two-way

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of traffic at Whitefield.

Bengaluru city traffic police have instituted a set of short-term immediate measures to ease traffic management in Whitefield and surrounding areas.

Special Commissioner (Traffic) M.A. Saleem visited Whitefield recently and ordered the traffic police to strictly implement the ban on heavy vehicles during morning and evening peak hours. Movement of heavy vehicles to and from Container Corporation of India Ltd. is one of the major contributors to congestion in the area and residents have been demanding that the depot be shifted out of the city.

“With a ban on heavy vehicles during morning and evening peak hours, they are going to lose at least six hours, which is the reason enough for the Container Corporation of India to look at relocating,” said Mr. Saleem.

He also directed officials to reconvert the road around Hoodi junction back into a two-way road, as the Namma Metro construction work is now over. At Big Bazaar junction, oratory circulation should be done through the new road the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has built below the metro lane, eliminating the signal at the junction. The present Hope Farm traffic signal with four arms will be converted into a signal with three arms, he said.

Mr. Saleem also directed officials to ensure buses halt at bus stands, enforce strict no-parking norms, and deploy more personnel on the ground, especially during peak hours and weekends.

