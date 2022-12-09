  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Strict ban on heavy vehicles during peak hours in Whitefield

Police told to reconvert the road around Hoodi junction back into two-way

December 09, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of traffic at Whitefield.

A file photo of traffic at Whitefield.

Bengaluru city traffic police have instituted a set of short-term immediate measures to ease traffic management in Whitefield and surrounding areas.

Special Commissioner (Traffic) M.A. Saleem visited Whitefield recently and ordered the traffic police to strictly implement the ban on heavy vehicles during morning and evening peak hours. Movement of heavy vehicles to and from Container Corporation of India Ltd. is one of the major contributors to congestion in the area and residents have been demanding that the depot be shifted out of the city.

“With a ban on heavy vehicles during morning and evening peak hours, they are going to lose at least six hours, which is the reason enough for the Container Corporation of India to look at relocating,” said Mr. Saleem.

He also directed officials to reconvert the road around Hoodi junction back into a two-way road, as the Namma Metro construction work is now over. At Big Bazaar junction, oratory circulation should be done through the new road the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has built below the metro lane, eliminating the signal at the junction. The present Hope Farm traffic signal with four arms will be converted into a signal with three arms, he said.

Mr. Saleem also directed officials to ensure buses halt at bus stands, enforce strict no-parking norms, and deploy more personnel on the ground, especially during peak hours and weekends.

Related Topics

Bangalore / Bengaluru Metro

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.