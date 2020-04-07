Strict action against traders creating confusion: Somashekar

After paying a surprise visit to Dasanapura Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar warned wholesale traders that their licences would be cancelled if they caused unnecessary trouble and confusion during the lockdown. Over the past few days, many traders have been expressing their unhappiness over the government’s decision to shift them to more spacious grounds including Dasanapura, which is on the outskirts of the city.

Apart from the distance, a bone of contention among traders at Dasanapura is the lack of facilities like parking slots, toilets and a permanent roof. The Minister directed APMC officials to rectify the situation. Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath, who visited the market on Monday, told The Hindu that three borewells were being dug at the Dasanapura. “Many traders who had decided to shut their business have now agreed to continue. We will provide them with facilities,” he said.

However, C. Uday Shankar, a trader at APMC Yard, Yeshwantpur, now functioning from Dasanapura, said many onion and potato traders did not conduct business on Monday and would perhaps operate on Tuesday to clear stock. “After that, they will resume only after the lockdown,” he said.

Earlier, , the government had shifted three wholesale markets - Yeshwantpur, Kalasipalyam and Yelahanka - to more spacious places. Onion, potato and garlic traders in Yeshwanthpur are now functioning from Dasanapura, whereas the Yelahanka market has been shifted to Byatarayanapura, and Kalasipalyam to Singena Agrahara. At Yeshwantpur, only whole pulses and cereals traders are being allowed to operate.

Mr. Shankar reiterated his stand that the government should allow onion and potato traders to function from Yeshwantpur. “Pulses and cereal traders at Yeshwantpur operate on alternate days, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Why can’t they permit us to trade on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, instead of shifting us to Dasanapura, which is around 20 kms away,” Mr. Uday said.