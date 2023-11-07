Street vendors at Jayanagar shopping complex evicted; kiosks demolished, BBMP says they were unauthorised

November 07, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) evicted unauthorised vendors and demolished kiosks on the footpath around Jayanagar 4th Block shopping complex in Bengaluru on Tuesday, November 7.

The BBMP started the eviction drive in the morning with heavy police protection and used earthmovers and other equipment for the operation. Around 150 unauthorised vendors were evicted and kiosks selling fruits, clothes, slippers, vegetables and others were demolished.

However, street vendors opposed the eviction and have decided to stage an indefinite fight in front of shopping complex from Wednesday, November 8. Speaking to The Hindu, Swaminathan, a street vendor said, “I have been selling fruits and flowers on the street since 40 years. I am an authorised street vendor and the card has been issued by BBMP. But they have thrown away everything and destroyed the kiosk.”

“The State government has failed to protect street vendors’ rights. During election, they come begging for votes and then harass us later. We will stage an indefinite fight until justice prevails in front of the Jayanagar shopping complex from Wednesday and hundreds of street vendors will participate,” he said.

“The BBMP has given permission to do business in front of the Jayanagar shopping complex. Since 17 years, I was selling fruits on the street. My licence date expired on February 2023, but they didn’t renew this. After multiple requests, they allowed to do business for some days. But today, they removed my kiosk. There is no alternative for my family and our future is dark,” said another street vendor Ameer Khan.

BBMP officials of South Zone had orally told the street vendors on November 4 that they will evict all unauthorised stalls on the footpath around the shopping complex on November 7. However, street vendors, including the Association of Bengaluru District Street Vendors, opposed BBMP’s move. They claimed that according to Section 3(3) of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Control) Act, 2014, no street vendor shall be evicted or as the case may be, relocated till the survey specified under sub section (1) has been completed and the certificate of vending is issued to all street vendors.

In its press release, BBMP said, “According to the order of the High Court and as per the order of Chief Commissioner BBMP, the encroachment operation was carried out on the pavements of Jayanagar Commercial Complex’s 9th main road, 10th main road, 27th ‘A’ road and 30th road. Unnecessary pushcarts, fruit boxes were cleared to ensure smooth movement of pedestrians without any problem.”

“Before the operation, traders were told not to encroach on the footpath. About 1 km on the above roads, meter-long sidewalks and shops running unauthorised business on the road were cleared. Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers, Health Officers, Marketing Department Officers, Police Officers or Traffic Police Officers and Staff, Marshals, Gangmen participated in the clearance operation,” BBMP said.