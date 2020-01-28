Stray dogs found dead in J.P. Nagar

Residents of Puttenahalli, J.P. Nagar 5th Phase, were shocked to find four stray dogs dead and seven serious ill in the area on Monday morning. The residents suspect poisoning. The dogs that are ill have been hospitalised. Samples of their viscera will be collected and sent for forensic test to determine if there was any poisoning, sources said.

Isha Pant, DCP (South), said the J.P. Nagar police have taken up a case against unidentified individuals under Section 429 of Indian Penal Code for causing “mischief by killing or maiming cattle”. “The residents also do not suspect any particular person to be behind the act. We are examining CCTV footage from the area and will soon ascertain who is behind the act,” she said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said there have been earlier cases where home burglars targeted stray dogs before committing burglary in a particular residential area and this was a possibility here too.

Recently, a group of 15 monkeys was suspected to have been poisoned near Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Basavanagudi. Two of the monkeys died.