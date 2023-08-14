Stray dogs found dead in Bengaluru

August 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The R.R. Nagar police recovered three highly decomposed carcasses of stray dogs which were suspected to have been poisoned on Sunday.

The incident came to light when animals rights activists received an alert and they went to the spot near the Shanmuga temple premises and found the carcasses of around seven dogs.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against unknown people charging them under Section 428 ( killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals) of the IPC for further investigation.

The samples were sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals for further analysis to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Initial probe reveal that the stray dogs from the same area were suspected to be poisoned. Many carcasses could not be retrieved as they were washed away owing to heavy rains on Sunday.

The carcasses were wrapped in plastic and polythene bags and some of them were found tied with hands and legs indicating that they were tortured to death, an animal activist said.

This is not the first incident of mass killing of stray dogs reported in the city. In April last year, the Parappana Agrahara police registered an FIR against unknown persons for poisoning 10 stray dogs living outside an apartment complex at Rayasandra.

Later, in October 2022, the Hulimavu police were on the lookout for unidentified men who poisoned nine stray animals, including a female dog and her four pups, and a kitten — near Shantiniketan Layout in Arakere.

In August last year, two street dogs were reportedly found poisoned and eight others were missing in the Devanahalli Airport police station limits.

