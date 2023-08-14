HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stray dogs found dead in Bengaluru

August 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The R.R. Nagar police recovered three highly decomposed carcasses of stray dogs which were suspected to have been poisoned on Sunday.

The incident came to light when animals rights activists received an alert and they went to the spot near the Shanmuga temple premises and found the carcasses of around seven dogs.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against unknown people charging them under Section 428 (  killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals) of the IPC for further investigation.

The samples were sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals for further analysis to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Initial probe reveal that the stray dogs from the same area were suspected to be poisoned. Many carcasses could not be retrieved as they were washed away owing to heavy rains on Sunday.

The carcasses were wrapped in plastic and polythene bags and some of them were found tied with hands and legs indicating that they were tortured to death, an animal activist said.

This is not the first incident of mass killing of stray dogs reported in the city. In April last year, the Parappana Agrahara police registered an FIR against unknown persons for poisoning 10 stray dogs living outside an apartment complex at Rayasandra.

Later, in October 2022, the Hulimavu police were on the lookout for unidentified men who poisoned nine stray animals, including a female dog and her four pups, and a kitten — near Shantiniketan Layout in Arakere.

In August last year, two street dogs were reportedly found poisoned and eight others were missing in the Devanahalli Airport police station limits.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.