Stray dogs attack: ‘Strays at Jalahalli Air Force Base were starving, nobody fed them’

Days after a 76-year-old senior citizen was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Jalahalli, a fact-finding committee led by animal rights activists found the dogs were hungry as they were not fed properly and there were alleged lapses in the implementation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules.

Following the death of Rajdulari Sinha on August 28, the city’s civic body rounded up and captured a total of 16 dogs from the area. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to conclude its investigation as to what triggered these strays to attack the woman on her morning walk. The captured dogs are still under observation, BBMP said.

However, the fact-finding committee that visited the area where the incident occurred said that the dogs on the premises of the Air Force Base were not receiving food from any human source. Instead, they were left to scavenge for waste and leftovers, leading to severe hunger and starvation for many animals. “BBMP has made no efforts to raise awareness about feeding stray dogs or implement directives on feeding outlined in the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. There have been no serious efforts to round up the dogs for ABC procedures or vaccination in recent years. Furthermore, the dog census was also not carried out in this area,” said animal rights activist Arun Prasad, part of the fact-finding team.

The fact-finding report has also come down heavily against civic officials who blamed those who feed strays for the incident. The report argues that feeding strays was a solution and not the problem. “Feeding strays plays a crucial role in reducing aggression, fear, and conflict in these animals. Provision of food, water, and care fosters socialization and reduces mistrust, leading to a harmonious coexistence between humans and animals,” the report said.

“It is also noted that feeders have played a significant role in ensuring large numbers of stray dogs are befriended, immunised, and sterilised in urban areas. However, these efforts have been reportedly absent at the Jalahalli Air Force Station, where conditions remain dire for the animals,” the report said.